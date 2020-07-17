Washington Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Washington Mayor Mac Hodges tells WITN he tested positive for COVID-19 and is at home in isolation as he recovers.

Hodges says he attended Monday’s city council meeting and felt fine, except for a cough. He says other councilmembers and employees who came into contact with him either have or will be tested.

Hodges was tested Wednesday after a prescription for allergies earlier in the week failed to help.

The mayor says he’s had chills, a fever, and a cough, but overall, says he feels like he could still go to work. He says he won’t be doing that though as he is in isolation at home.

According to the Beaufort County Health Department, Beaufort County has seen 178 positive cases and one death from COVID-19.

