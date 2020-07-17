Walk-Up Covid-19 Testing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County health leaders are offering free COVID-19 walk-up testing at the Moyewood Center on West 3rd Street in Greenville.

Mercedes and Zymir Jordan and their grandmother got tested at that location Wednesday. Zymir said, “Our grandma lives down here, and it was easy to just go down here and get tested.”

Dionne Dockery with the Pitt County Health Department said, “This site is a little special because the parking lot is really small so for the safety of the community, it’s just easier to have a walk-up site.”

Officials initially only recommend people with symptoms to get tested, but now Kimberly Hardy with the Pitt County Health Department said testing is for anyone. She said, “Anyone who wants a test can get tested.”

Mercedes and Zymir had no symptoms, but said they just wanted to be on the safe side. “Make sure that nobody gets the Covid-19,” they said.

Once you get inside the testing area, there are blue X’s on the concrete for people to stand so they remain socially distant. At the registration site under the tent, people fill out a form or the workers will fill it out for you, if needed. Officials said you only need to provide your name and date of birth.

Hardy said “Be prepared to come up and give that information ,and be prepared to have the test done.”

Mercedes and Zymir said they were a little nervous to get the test. Mercedes said, “it feels a little funny.”

Both said they’re glad they did get tested and they’re now looking forward to getting their results.

Hardy said results could come sooner, but folks may have to wait as long as seven days to get their results.

The walk up location is open Monday- Friday from 10AM-2:00PM.

