Voting to look different at the polls in 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Elections voted unanimously Thursday on the voting sites and hours of operation for those sites come October.

There are six definite sites confirmed and one site that isn’t yet, but the hours of operation won’t change.

In early voting that starts October 15th the hours will be Monday through Friday from 8am to 7:30pm, Saturday’s from 8am to 3pm, and Sunday October 25th from 1pm-5pm.

But voting this year in the presidential election will look a lot different than it has in the past.

Some people around Pitt County are worried about going to the polls with coronavirus cases rising every day.

But after a Pitt County Board of Elections meeting Thursday, the Director of Elections, Dave Davis, says people shouldn’t be scared.

If they go to the voting places. Thankfully due to the cares act and through some HAVA funds, Help American Voters Act, we are going to be able to make all of the polling places safe.

But what exactly can you expect when you walk into a voting site?

Even when you come and wait in line we are going to have marked off spots. It might be decals, might just be painters tape with an X marking where voters should stand.

The voting stations will be spaced out, which means less booths in the building.

But Davis says even at half capacity in buildings, you don't need to worry about waiting in line for long periods of time.

Based on the absentees, and requests we’ve gotten so far I don’t think so. We are at almost three times what we have saw at the same point in time in 2016. And I think that’s just going to go up as we get closer to the election

Davis says each voter will be given their own pens so you don’t have to worry about sharing those and extra masks will be available for people who want them.

On September 1st, the State Board of Elections will open up their online portal where you can request an absentee form if you would rather not vote in person.

