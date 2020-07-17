State’s unemployment rate drops by more than 5% in June

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Fewer people were looking for a job last month in North Carolina, but unemployment still remained high.

The state Department of Commerce said the unemployment rate for June dropped 5.2 points to 7.6%. That compares to the national unemployment rate of 11.1%.

The biggest jump in new jobs last month were in leisure & hospitality services with 68,900, and trade, transportation & utilities with a 22,300 increase.

A year ago, the state unemployment rate was 4%, while in March it jumped to 12.9% at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

