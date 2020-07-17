Advertisement

Shark Week: NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores highlighting ‘positives of sharks'

This week is Shark Week and the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is working to raise awareness.
(WDBJ)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week is Shark Week and the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is working to raise awareness.

Aquarist Ara McClanahan says the ecosystem in Eastern North Carolina is home to many sharks. While we often hear negative connotations pertaining to sharks, McClanahan says their goal this week is to highlight the positivity the animals bring.

“They serve a very important role in our oceans and kind of keep everything in check. If you love to eat seafood or go fishing, even if sharks steal your bait sometimes, they are very important for keeping our fish population in check and keeping our oceans really healthy,” said McClanahan.

She says in our waters, sharks are very diverse. Some of the smallest sharks in the ocean are six inches long and some of the largest can grow over 40 feet.

While it may seem like we are seeing more sharks off the coast in recent years, McClanahan says this may solely be because of improved resources.

“These sharks have been here for a really long time and have used our migration pathways for as long as we’ve been able to track back. This availability of technology has really allowed us to see that to a greater extent,” McClanahan explained.

The aquarium is doing daily virtual activities throughout the week to celebrate shark week. You can find more information on the aquarium’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Saving Graces: Buster Brown

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Buster Brown.

Crime

Police: 2 men charged with enough fentanyl to kill 20,000

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Authorities say that two men have been charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill more than 20,000 people.

Crime

POLICE: No arrests made in Roanoke Rapids shooting

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Roanoke Rapids police say a man was shot on Cedar Street Thursday evening.

Local

Fox tests positive for rabies in Carteret County

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Carteret County Animal Control says a fox tested positive for rabies.

Latest News

Morning Show

A Little Bit of Sunshine: Sugar Beads, a hungry pup and a heroic 6-year-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Hot and muggy Friday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
The heat index will reach near 100° Friday under mostly sunny skies

News

MumFest organizers continue working on plans

Updated: 10 hours ago
Organizers are planning to hold MumFest in downtown New Bern this fall, but they are planning to downsize the event due to the pandemic.

News

Washington Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
Washington Mayor Mac Hodges tells WITN he tested positive for COVID-19 and is at home in isolation as he recovers.

News

Voting to look different at the polls in 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Pitt County Board of Elections voted unanimously Thursday on the voting sites and hours of operation for those sites come October.

News

Voting to look different at the polls in 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
Pitt County Board of Elections explains how voting will look in October.