Shark Week: NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores highlighting ‘positives of sharks'

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week is Shark Week and the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is working to raise awareness.

Aquarist Ara McClanahan says the ecosystem in Eastern North Carolina is home to many sharks. While we often hear negative connotations pertaining to sharks, McClanahan says their goal this week is to highlight the positivity the animals bring.

“They serve a very important role in our oceans and kind of keep everything in check. If you love to eat seafood or go fishing, even if sharks steal your bait sometimes, they are very important for keeping our fish population in check and keeping our oceans really healthy,” said McClanahan.

She says in our waters, sharks are very diverse. Some of the smallest sharks in the ocean are six inches long and some of the largest can grow over 40 feet.

While it may seem like we are seeing more sharks off the coast in recent years, McClanahan says this may solely be because of improved resources.

“These sharks have been here for a really long time and have used our migration pathways for as long as we’ve been able to track back. This availability of technology has really allowed us to see that to a greater extent,” McClanahan explained.

The aquarium is doing daily virtual activities throughout the week to celebrate shark week. You can find more information on the aquarium’s Facebook page.

