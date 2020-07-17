Saving Graces: Buster Brown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Buster Brown.

The snuggly cat is named after the popular comic strip character from the early 1900′s.

Volunteers say he loves to play and will climb into your arms for pets and hugs. They say he loves other cats and doesn’t mind dogs in the home. He’s up to date on vaccines and has been micro-chipped.

If you are interested in adoption Buster Brown, visit the Saving Graces 4 Felines website.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.