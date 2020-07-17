Advertisement

Saving Graces: Buster Brown

This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Buster Brown.
Buster Brown
Buster Brown(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Buster Brown.

The snuggly cat is named after the popular comic strip character from the early 1900′s.

Volunteers say he loves to play and will climb into your arms for pets and hugs. They say he loves other cats and doesn’t mind dogs in the home. He’s up to date on vaccines and has been micro-chipped.

If you are interested in adoption Buster Brown, visit the Saving Graces 4 Felines website.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Pet of the Week: Hemingway

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Hemingway.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Lyric

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's Pet of the Week for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Lyric.

Pets

Saving Graces: Clover, Daisy, Poppy and Willow

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
This week’s featured kittens from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Clover, Daisy, Poppy and Willow.

Pets

Pets of the Week: 100 Litter

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
This week’s Pets of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the 100 litter.

Latest News

Pets

Saving Graces: Rito

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Rito.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Zeus

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Zeus.

Pets

Saving Graces: Spencer

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Spencer.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Griz

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Griz.

Pets

Saving Graces: Simon and Penelope

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT
This week's featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Simon and Penelope.

Pets

Pets of the Week: The "Nature Litter"

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT
It's kitten season and there's no shortage of cats up for adoption at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.