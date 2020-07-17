Advertisement

Pollocksville nursing home has coronavirus outbreak

A nursing home in Pollocksville has an outbreak of COVID-19.
A nursing home in Pollocksville has an outbreak of COVID-19.(MGN Online)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jones County says a Pollocksville nursing home has an outbreak of COVID-19.

An employee and a resident at Brook Stone Living Center on U.S. 17 have tested positive for the virus.

The state Department of Health & Human Services considers two or more cases as an outbreak.

The health department says the employee is at home under isolation while the resident is being kept away from other residents at the facility.

Brook Stone and the county have arranged the testing of all residents and staff, as a precaution.

As of Friday morning, Jones County has reported 42 positive cases and three deaths from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

