POLICE: No arrests made in Roanoke Rapids shooting

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for information after they say a man was shot Thursday evening.

Roanoke Rapids police say the shooting happened on Cedar Street near West 10th Street around 5:45 p.m. He was taken to Vidant North.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call the police department and ask to talk to Detective Moore or Detective Sergeant Williams. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.

