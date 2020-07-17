Advertisement

Police: 2 men charged with enough fentanyl to kill 20,000

Authorities say that two men have been charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill more than 20,000 people.
(L-R) Ronald Dashiell Jr, Brandon Dashiell
(L-R) Ronald Dashiell Jr, Brandon Dashiell(Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say that two men have been charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill more than 20,000 people.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says Ronald Dashiell Jr. and Brandon Dashiell face charges of possession and trafficking illegal drugs. They were arrested on Friday in Elizabeth City.

Authorities say the investigation began after complaints that they were using a hotel room to sell drugs, mostly fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic painkiller that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Two milligrams can kill someone. Dealers often mix fentanyl with heroin and cocaine to augment the drugs’ effects.

Local authorities say that overdoses have been on the rise in the region.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Saving Graces: Buster Brown

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Buster Brown.

Crime

POLICE: No arrests made in Roanoke Rapids shooting

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Roanoke Rapids police say a man was shot on Cedar Street Thursday evening.

Local

Fox tests positive for rabies in Carteret County

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Carteret County Animal Control says a fox tested positive for rabies.

Morning Show

Shark Week: NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores highlighting ‘positives of sharks'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liz Bateson
This week is Shark Week and the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is working to raise awareness.

Latest News

Morning Show

A Little Bit of Sunshine: Sugar Beads, a hungry pup and a heroic 6-year-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Hot and muggy Friday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
The heat index will reach near 100° Friday under mostly sunny skies

News

MumFest organizers continue working on plans

Updated: 10 hours ago
Organizers are planning to hold MumFest in downtown New Bern this fall, but they are planning to downsize the event due to the pandemic.

News

Washington Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
Washington Mayor Mac Hodges tells WITN he tested positive for COVID-19 and is at home in isolation as he recovers.

News

Voting to look different at the polls in 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Pitt County Board of Elections voted unanimously Thursday on the voting sites and hours of operation for those sites come October.

News

Voting to look different at the polls in 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
Pitt County Board of Elections explains how voting will look in October.