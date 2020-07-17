Police: 2 men charged with enough fentanyl to kill 20,000

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say that two men have been charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill more than 20,000 people.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says Ronald Dashiell Jr. and Brandon Dashiell face charges of possession and trafficking illegal drugs. They were arrested on Friday in Elizabeth City.

Authorities say the investigation began after complaints that they were using a hotel room to sell drugs, mostly fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic painkiller that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Two milligrams can kill someone. Dealers often mix fentanyl with heroin and cocaine to augment the drugs’ effects.

Local authorities say that overdoses have been on the rise in the region.

