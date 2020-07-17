Advertisement

Onslow schools parents struggle with their options with one month until back to school

The Onslow County school board voted unanimously Thursday to return to in-person classes next month with an altered schedule for only two days of classroom instruction per student.
By Liam Collins
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The calendar for schools in Onslow County looks very non-traditional for the 2020-2021 school year. The school board voted unanimously Thursday for an altered calendar to adjust to Gov. Cooper’s education order released Tuesday.

The plan includes two days of in-person classes and three days of remote learning per student. Students are staggered either on Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday schedules to ensure proper social distancing.

“I think the teachers are very anxious to get back to working with our students,” said Onslow County Schools Communications Officer Brent Anderson. “I know they’re concerned about what we’re going to be doing in terms of how we can help them. But we’re going to be working very closely to make sure we are meeting the needs of our teachers.”

Anderson says the plan was preferred over other options by a majority of parents like Kinshasha Adamson. She’s a single mother of three children, two of whom have medical issues.

“Them wearing masks all day long is a huge concern in the classroom I know I can barely get them to wear it,” said Adamson.

Adamson’s daughter, third-grader Ka’niyah, has epilepsy and a heart condition, and her son, high school freshman Durice. For her, the decision to send her kids back to Onslow County classrooms is deciding whether to prioritize her children’s health or their education.

“Anxiety is on 20,” said Adamson. “I believe in God, and I want to pray for all the babies at the schools that everybody is healthy and everybody remains healthy. But, how are we going to keep these babies safe?”

Data collected by the Onslow County chapter of the North Carolina Association of Educators found a majority of teachers agreed with the plan, as well. Teachers like Anne Hardinger, who is the president of the Onslow County chapter, agree that it’s the best solution to a less-than-ideal situation, but still have reservations.

“Our schools are already not well-staffed when it comes to nurses and counselors and social workers,” said Hardinger. “Most educators are also parents so the same thing that our parents are dealing with as far as childcare, our students are also only going to be at school two days a week.”

Teachers and parents are finding themselves in a tough situation this school year: Hope for the best, or return to full-time online classes.

“If we do decide for them to go into the classroom, I am going to be nervous as I don’t know what,” said Adamson. “Every day. Because I just want I want them safe. I want everybody safe. It’s tough.”

Adamson and other Onslow County parents have the opportunity to register for full-time online classes this fall. The deadline for registration is Wednesday, July 22.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

Onslow County

Veteran educator to lead Onslow Virtual School

Updated: 5 hours ago
Steve Clarke, who is currently principal at Dixon High School, will become principal at the Onslow Virtual School, effective immediately.

Lenoir County

First 9 weeks online for Lenoir County Public Schools

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Lenoir County Public Schools voted Monday night that for the first nine weeks of school, all students will be doing virtual learning.

Duplin County

Duplin County Schools to start with all remote learning, sports suspended

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Duplin County says it is delaying implementation of Plan B to start the school year and will instead begin with five weeks of remote learning.

News

Donations needed for School Supply Drives

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Summer is rapidly coming to an end, and with just 3 weeks left until the start of the new school year organizations are ramping up their back to school supply drives.

Latest News

Jones County

Mix of in-person, online learning for Jones County students this fall

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
The Jones County school board voted unanimously for Plan B, which mixes two days of in-person classes and three days of online classes.

News

Duke campus housing only for first, second year students in fall

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Provost Sally Kornbluth wrote in an email to faculty that upperclassmen and graduate students will take online classes in the fall semester.

Back To School

Amid virus, uncertainty, parents decide how to school kids

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By TAMMY WEBBER and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Joshua Claybourn is leaning toward sending his kindergarten daughter to in-person classes at a private school next month. Holly Davis’ sixth-grade daughter will learn online, though the family has not yet decided what to do for school for a teenage daughter who requires special accommodations for hearing problems and dyslexia and another who’s starting college.

Onslow County

Onslow County offers first Saturday back-to-school immunization clinic

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
Onslow County is offering its first Saturday back-to-school immunization clinic. The clinic is held normally Monday through Friday, and typically has an additional event in schools in September, but because of the pandemic, the health department opened two Saturday clinics.

Onslow County

Onslow County Health Department hosts free immunization outreaches

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT
|
By Tresia Bowles
There are no out-of-pocket costs. Insurances will be billed. And for those without insurance, vaccines are provided at no cost through the Vaccines for Children Program.

Local

Greenville PD and community partners give “Operation Sunshine” makeover

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Officers traded their uniforms for a paintbrush as they joined volunteers to help give “Operation Sunshine” a makeover.