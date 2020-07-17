Advertisement

Police ID mother of newborn left on porch at New Bern housing complex

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they have identified the mother of a newborn who was found on the porch at a New Bern public housing complex Friday afternoon.

The name of the mother is not being released because of her age, but police say she is safe and healthy.

Officers say a resident called them around 12:45 p.m. Friday to say the infant appeared to have been discarded on a porch at Craven Terrace.

Police say the District Attorney’s Office is being consulted for possible charges.

The baby is in good condition and is with the Department of Social Services.

At the time, the heat index was 95 degrees in New Bern.

This comes less than a day after a baby boy was discovered in a garbage bag in Wilmington. That baby was covered in blood with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.

A woman walking her dog heard noises coming from a blue trash bin and discovered the newborn.

The baby was rushed to the hospital and survived.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

