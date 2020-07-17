New Trenton Fire Department building set to open in the fall
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new firehouse for a Jones County community is on track to open in September.
Construction is underway on the new 14,000 square foot building for the Trenton Fire Department.
The department’s current 65-year-old firehouse has been through several floods, most recently from Hurricane Florence.
Money for the building comes from disaster recovery grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Golden Leaf Foundation.
