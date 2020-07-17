Man given four life sentences for 2016 murders of wife & daughters in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man will serve four consecutive life sentences following his guilty plea for the 2016 murders of his wife and their children.

Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon says that Dibon Toone, 43, pled guilty to four counts of first degree murder in court Friday morning.

Investigators say that Toone use a claw hammer to kill Garlette Howard, 32, Bryana Carr, 11, Ayona Toone, 7, and Mayona Toone, 5, in their Greenville home on August 16, 2016.

Dixon says that Howard had moved to Greenville in an effort to get away from her husband due to the troubled nature of their relationship.

The DA says that Toone was selling valuables from the home in order to purchase drugs and had also become jealous of Garlette’s conversations with another man.

