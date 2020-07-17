Is this your boat? Beaufort police say sailboat drifting toward bridge

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Missing -- one boat owner in Beaufort.

Beaufort police want to find the owner of A sailboat that is starting to drift in Town Creek.

The “Leigra”, out of Norfolk, is anchored near the Turner Street bridge. Police say she is dragging anchor and is getting close to the bridge.

Police are asking if you know how to contact the owner, let them know so the boat can be moved.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.