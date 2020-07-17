Greenville’s Carpool Cinema continues Friday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It seems Carpool Cinema is pretty popular and Greenville leaders are glad to see people taking advantage of the movie series.

Greenville Recreation and Parks is featuring a movie every Friday night through August 7th.

The Carpool Cinema moves each week between Boyd Lee, Greenville Terrace, and Jaycee parks.

The movies are free and you can purchase snack items and drinks if you like.

Those taking in the movies must stay in their car unless going to the restrooms. That’s to keep everyone safe and socially distanced.

You can register to attend one of the Carpool Cinema events on the city’s website.

