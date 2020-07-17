Advertisement

Fox tests positive for rabies in Carteret County

Carteret County Animal Control says a fox tested positive for rabies.
Fox tests positive for rabies
Fox tests positive for rabies(MGN Online)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Animal Control says a fox tested positive for rabies.

On Tuesday, officials say they got a call about a potentially rabid fox near Marshallberg Road and Star Church Road in Marshallberg.

Animal control says the fox was tested and the results came back positive for rabies on Thursday.

Animal Control says signs of rabies include excessive aggression, seeming dazed or confused or problems with balance/coordination. If you see an animal with any of these symptoms, report it to Animal Control immediately. You can do so by contacting Animal Control at 252-728-8585 or by calling 911.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Saving Graces: Buster Brown

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Buster Brown.

Crime

Police: 2 men charged with enough fentanyl to kill 20,000

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Authorities say that two men have been charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill more than 20,000 people.

Crime

POLICE: No arrests made in Roanoke Rapids shooting

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Roanoke Rapids police say a man was shot on Cedar Street Thursday evening.

Morning Show

Shark Week: NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores highlighting ‘positives of sharks'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liz Bateson
This week is Shark Week and the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is working to raise awareness.

Latest News

Morning Show

A Little Bit of Sunshine: Sugar Beads, a hungry pup and a heroic 6-year-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Hot and muggy Friday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
The heat index will reach near 100° Friday under mostly sunny skies

News

MumFest organizers continue working on plans

Updated: 10 hours ago
Organizers are planning to hold MumFest in downtown New Bern this fall, but they are planning to downsize the event due to the pandemic.

News

Washington Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
Washington Mayor Mac Hodges tells WITN he tested positive for COVID-19 and is at home in isolation as he recovers.

News

Voting to look different at the polls in 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Pitt County Board of Elections voted unanimously Thursday on the voting sites and hours of operation for those sites come October.

News

Voting to look different at the polls in 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
Pitt County Board of Elections explains how voting will look in October.