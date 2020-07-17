Fox tests positive for rabies in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Animal Control says a fox tested positive for rabies.

On Tuesday, officials say they got a call about a potentially rabid fox near Marshallberg Road and Star Church Road in Marshallberg.

Animal control says the fox was tested and the results came back positive for rabies on Thursday.

Animal Control says signs of rabies include excessive aggression, seeming dazed or confused or problems with balance/coordination. If you see an animal with any of these symptoms, report it to Animal Control immediately. You can do so by contacting Animal Control at 252-728-8585 or by calling 911.

