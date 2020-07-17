A Little Bit of Sunshine: Sugar Beads, a hungry pup and a heroic 6-year-old

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on July 17:

Liz’s Choice:

Sugar Beads is Greenville-based jewelry company created by Mallory Pickett in honor of her daughter Anna Grace who was diagnosed with type one diabetes in the fall.

Pickett decided to create the jewelry line to raise awareness and education for diabetes. A portion of every purchase goes to the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation.

You can find the full collection of jewelry on Facebook.

Austin’s Choice:

Austin’s family dog, Jackson, is a smart boy.

He has caught on that his neighbors often giveaway treats, so now he sits by their dining room window each day in hopes of getting one. Luckily, the neighbors often deliver!

Austin’s mom caught the whole thing on camera and Austin shared it on air.

Jim’s Choice:

A 6-year-old boy in Wyoming is being hailed as a hero by celebrities for saving his sister from a dog attack.

Bridger Walker jumped into action when a German shepherd mix charged toward his 4-year-old sister.

His family says while he was shielding her, the dog leaped and latched onto Bridger’s cheek. He had to get surgery and more than 90 stitches.

Bridger’s aunt posted the story on Instagram and shared that walker was an Avengers fan. Actress Anne Hathaway caught wind of it and shared it herself. She said “I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one.”

The Walker family says other celebrities have now reached out to them, including Chris Evans, Tom Holland and Hugh Jackman.

