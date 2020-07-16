Advertisement

Woman still missing from Wilson, sister wants answers

Missing Wilson woman
Missing Wilson woman(amber lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After being gone for almost 8 months, there are still no answers as to where a missing Wilson woman is, and her sister is begging the public for their help.

Tammy Grady was reported missing on November 28th by her family.

Relatives say the 34-year-old woman had not been in contact with them for a week prior to that.

Grady is 5'4" tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She has a tattoo on her neck that says “Nathan.”

She was last seen getting into a cab headed toward downtown Wilson, wearing a burgundy hooded sweat coat and yellow pants.

Grady’s sister, Christy Ruffin, said Tammy would never leave without telling anyone and needs help finding her.

Wilson police say they have been actively investigating her disappearance but have no updates to the case.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Wilson Police Department.

You can contact Detective Gregory at (252) 206-4991.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

