Water quality notifications issued for two Beaufort County locations

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Water quality swimming notifications have been issued for two swimming sites in Beaufort County.

State environment officials say an advisory is posted at the public access to Pantego Creek at East Main and Tooley streets in Belhaven. Tests show average monthly bacteria levels exceed state and federal standards.

The second is for an alert at the Ragged Point swim area in the Pamlico River near Washington. Tests done Wednesday show bacteria levels are above state and federal standards.

The state says a sign warning people to stay out of the water was posted at the Belhaven site, while the Ragged Point area will be tested again today and if bacteria levels remain high they will issue a swimming advisory.

