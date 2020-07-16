Advertisement

Water quality notifications issued for two Beaufort County locations

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Water quality swimming notifications have been issued for two swimming sites in Beaufort County.

State environment officials say an advisory is posted at the public access to Pantego Creek at East Main and Tooley streets in Belhaven. Tests show average monthly bacteria levels exceed state and federal standards.

The second is for an alert at the Ragged Point swim area in the Pamlico River near Washington. Tests done Wednesday show bacteria levels are above state and federal standards.

The state says a sign warning people to stay out of the water was posted at the Belhaven site, while the Ragged Point area will be tested again today and if bacteria levels remain high they will issue a swimming advisory.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny, hot Friday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Tonight will be clear and seasonable. Friday will see another hot and sunny afternoon.

News

Two rescued after fishing boat catches fire off Cape Lookout

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Coast Guard says they received a mayday from the ‘Double G’, a 35-foot fishing boat.

Sports

ECU athletics hoping to lift temporary pause on Wednesday, July 22

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
The goal for ECU athletics is to lift its temporary freeze on Wednesday, July 22, according to ECU women’s basketball head coach Kim McNeill.

News

Treasure hunt: Michigan man buries $1M worth of jewelry

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Man is starting a real-life treasure hunt with $1million worth of gold and jewelry.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Lenoir County reports 12th death; Pitt County records 10th

Updated: 2 hours ago
Across the state, there are now 93,426 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,588 deaths.

News

Bertie becomes second county in state to make Juneteenth paid holiday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bertie County commissioners voted unanimously to make June 19th a holiday beginning in 2021.

News

Will COVID-19 Lead To A Lyme Disease Boom?

Updated: 3 hours ago
Experts fear that increased outdoor activity associated with the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to an increase in Lyme disease infections.

News

Two men killed in Lenoir County log truck accident now identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 903 east of Seven Springs.

News

Will COVID-19 Lead To A Lyme Disease Boom?

Updated: 3 hours ago
Experts fear that increased outdoor activity associated with the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to an increase in Lyme disease infections.

Local

Guidelines for dealing with COVID-19 symptoms, exposure in the classroom

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
The state has laid out safety guidelines for every type of scenario.