Two rescued after fishing boat catches fire off Cape Lookout
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were rescued after their fishing boat caught fire Thursday morning off Cape Lookout.
The Coast Guard says they received a mayday from the ‘Double G’, a 35-foot fishing boat.
It had a fire onboard and the boat was taking on water.
The two people got their life jackets on, took a satellite phone, and got into a life raft.
The USNS Patuxent was in the area and launched a helicopter to help with the rescue.
A boatcrew from Fort Macon rescued the two people from their life raft without any injuries.
TowBoatUS says the boat sank in about 60 feet of water some seven miles south of the Beaufort Inlet.
