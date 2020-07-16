Two men killed in Lenoir County log truck accident now identified

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has identified two men killed when troopers say their minivan pulled out in front of a loaded log truck in Lenoir County.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 903 east of Seven Springs.

Timothy Camus, 30, of Raleigh, and 45-year-old Chauncey Spencer, of Myrtle Beach, were killed. Troopers don’t know which man was driving the SUV when they say it ran a stop sign.

A passenger in the log truck was also injured in the crash.

