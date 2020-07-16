Advertisement

Tourism at near-record highs on the crystal coast

Short-term rentals in June were up about 15% compared to last year, according to crystal coast tourism officials.
By Liam Collins
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Towns along the crystal coast are seeing more tourism than ever before. Carteret County tourism officials say short-term rental bookings in June hit a near-record high.

“August is the same way, I think it’s really just going to depend on if schools go back,” said Emerald Isle Realty Sale Manager Katrina Brienza. “If they’re going back to virtual learning, families are still going to be coming to the beach because they can bring their laptops with them.”

Short-term rentals are up around 15% compared to last June, according to Brienza. She expects July and August to report about the same. Officials and rental agencies attribute that to pent-up demand from canceled vacations in March and April.

“People are just out there searching for properties or vacation destinations that are going to allow them to feel safe,” said Brienza. “Where you can go and social distance. People here are considerate about the spacing between each other.”

Rental agencies and officials say they’ve also seen more first-time renters on the island, as well. They say that could be because of more traditionally popular vacation destinations, like South Carolina or Florida, seeing high numbers of coronavirus cases.

“We’re certainly dominated by vacation rentals,” said Carteret County Tourism Authority Executive Director Jim Browder. “It certainly sets up a landscape for people to be able to social distance but experience a vacation at the same time.”

Although sales tax numbers are down now, according to coastal town officials, that’s due to the two-month lag in reporting those numbers. Browder expects to balance out once numbers are reported from the weeks after the industry was allowed to re-open in May and June.

“We’ve been calling our vacation rental partners and our hotel partners, and all of them are saying that they’ve had excellent months,” said Browder. “Collectively, I don’t have those numbers yet but the overall response has been extremely positive.”

