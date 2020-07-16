Surf City man charged with having child pornography

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Surf City man is behind bars after police say an investigation determined he was in possession of child pornography.

Following a three-month-long investigation, Surf City Police charged Brandon Gil with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Gil is in the Pender County jail under a $400,000 secured bond.

