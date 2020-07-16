Advertisement

Researcher pleas for action against potentially harmful chemical found in household items

(KTVF)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A researcher from ECU’s Brody School of medicine has joined a group of scientists to co-author a peer-reviewed article highlighting the dangers of PFAS.

PFAS, or per and poluflouroalkyl substances, are human-made chemicals that have been used by several industries for decades.

Dr. Jamie DeWitt has been advocating for businesses and governments to create guidelines to avoid these chemicals. She even testified before Congress twice in 2019.

She said there are many household items we use every day that could have PFAS, such as popcorn bags, dental floss, and non-stick cooking items.

DeWitt said, "Anything in your home that's real slippery, that has stains roll off of it or water roll off of it, likely have PFAS in them or on them.

DeWitt says the PFAS chemical can potentially cause serious harm to human and environmental health.

“If we don’t stop producing compounds that are persistent and that are toxic, we are going to continue to expose ourselves and expose our children,” DeWitt said.

DeWitt said using items like non-stick pots and pans doesn’t always result in the worst affects of PFAS exposure, but it’s the processing to make these products.

PFAS can even be found in water. One high profile case over the last few years has been the discovery of the chemical Gen-X in the Cape Fear River, which supplies drinking water to thousands.

DeWitt said, "There really should be zero PFAS in the water that we drink."

DeWitt says PFAS exposure can result in different cancers and impact the immune system, which is alarming being that we're in the middle of a pandemic.

“Communities are concerned that their exposure to PFAS is affecting their immune system, which may make them more susceptible to COVID and less likely to develop protective antibodies when a vaccine comes out,” DeWitt said.

DeWitt is urging governments and businesses to create guidelines to avoid these chemicals altogether.

“We need to stop making chemicals that are not environmentally sustainable. And this isn’t a liberal or conservative, Democrat, Republican issue. This is a public health issue,” DeWitt said.

DeWitt adds that if you use non-stick cookware, be sure they’re in good shape. The deterioration case cause exposure, but if there’s no damage, the risk is lower.

Greenville Utilities says they constantly monitor their water for PFAS and other chemicals. Their most recent results show very low traces, less than ten parts trillion.

