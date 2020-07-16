Pitt Community College staying with online instruction this fall

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College says it will keep most classes this fall online, as opposed to students being in the classroom.

The college said it had to change fall plans due to the ongoing pandemic.

Dr. Lawrence Rouse, PCC president, said some classes will have a hybrid format with students occasionally being on campus for class.

“The current situation with the virus will not allow for a return to campus this fall as we had hoped. The President’s Leadership Team and I are simply trying to make sure we keep faculty, students and staff safe as we provide educational services.”

Rouse also says athletics will be delayed until the spring. This impacts in particular women’s volleyball and men’s basketball.

“We’re not turning the athletes away,” Rouse said. “We’re welcoming them to campus this fall and hope they’ll come in and focus on their grades for when they do return to competition. But there will be no sports at PCC this fall.”

