Pitt Community College staying with online instruction this fall

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College says it will keep most classes this fall online, as opposed to students being in the classroom.

The college said it had to change fall plans due to the ongoing pandemic.

Dr. Lawrence Rouse, PCC president, said some classes will have a hybrid format with students occasionally being on campus for class.

Rouse also says athletics will be delayed until the spring. This impacts in particular women’s volleyball and men’s basketball.

“We’re not turning the athletes away,” Rouse said. “We’re welcoming them to campus this fall and hope they’ll come in and focus on their grades for when they do return to competition. But there will be no sports at PCC this fall.”

