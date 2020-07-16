Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny, hot Friday; Rip risk forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: LOW

Tonight

Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the lower 70s. Winds will be light.

Comet Neowise, Looking Northwest

Thursday Night: 10:16p-11:22p

Friday

Winds will turn more southerly Friday, bringing more heat and humidity. Temps will climb to the low to mid 90s, but we’ll be feeling more like 100°. Skies will stay mostly sunny with rain chances continuing to stay under 20%. Winds will turn to the south with a bit more humidity pushing the heat index to 100°. Northern counties may see an evening shower or storm moving in from the northwest.

Saturday & Sunday

A cold front will stall near us over the weekend, bringing back a chance for scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday. Some of the storms will produce heavy rain and drop temperatures for a few hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with the heat index continuing to push near 100° until a shower forms. Overnight lows will dip to the low 70s.