Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny, hot Friday; Rip risk forecast
Rain chances will stay low through Friday.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday
Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW
Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW
Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW
Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: LOW
Tonight
Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the lower 70s. Winds will be light.
Comet Neowise, Looking Northwest
Thursday Night: 10:16p-11:22p
Friday
Winds will turn more southerly Friday, bringing more heat and humidity. Temps will climb to the low to mid 90s, but we’ll be feeling more like 100°. Skies will stay mostly sunny with rain chances continuing to stay under 20%. Winds will turn to the south with a bit more humidity pushing the heat index to 100°. Northern counties may see an evening shower or storm moving in from the northwest.
Saturday & Sunday
A cold front will stall near us over the weekend, bringing back a chance for scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday. Some of the storms will produce heavy rain and drop temperatures for a few hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with the heat index continuing to push near 100° until a shower forms. Overnight lows will dip to the low 70s.