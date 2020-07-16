PCC postpones intercollegiate athletics until spring semester following NJCAA’s decision

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse informed the board of the NJCAA’s decision to postpone intercollegiate athletics until the spring semester. The move, he said, affects all four of PCC’s athletic teams, especially women’s volleyball and men’s basketball.

Volleyball normally starts in August, while basketball usually gets underway with practices in October.

“We’re not turning the athletes away,” Rouse said. “We’re welcoming them to campus this fall and hope they’ll come in and focus on their grades for when they do return to competition. But there will be no sports at PCC this fall.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.