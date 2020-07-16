Advertisement

New research from ECU suggests Blackbeard ran the QAR aground on purpose

Queen Anne's Revenge research(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New research from East Carolina University’s Jeremy Borrelli supports the theory that the notorious pirate Blackbeard may have intentionally run his ship, the Queen Anne’s Revenge (QAR), aground off the coast of North Carolina in 1718.

Borrelli’s research suggests that Blackbeard may have landed on the sand bar near Beaufort intentionally because the vessel was beyond repair.

Borrelli, a staff archaeologist in the Department of History’s Maritime Studies program, found the ship had major leaks that were repaired with lead sheathing by studying artifacts from the 300-year-old shipwreck.

Borrelli writes in his summary, “The grounding of QAR may therefore represent a premeditated move by Blackbeard to rid himself of a ship that he felt was no longer serviceable. Additional study of the wooden remains and associated features of the pirate flagship will undoubtedly reveal further information regarding the necessity for the added hull protection and could also help to determine if the leaky state of the hull at the time of sinking was a factor in what was either a mistake or calculated maneuver on the part of one of history’s most infamous pirates.”

According to historical records, before Blackbeard’s acquisition of the QAR, previously known as La Concorde, the ship developed several major leaks during a privateering voyage to the Caribbean in 1711-1712.

To help repair the leaks, Borrelli said sheet lead was commonly kept on ships and could be cut to fit specific needs. He said his research article represents preliminary findings because only 60% of the QAR site has been recovered so far.

