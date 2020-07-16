Advertisement

MumFest organizers continue working on plans

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Organizers are planning to hold MumFest in downtown New Bern this fall, but they are planning to downsize the event due to the pandemic.

Swiss Bear Downtown Development puts on the annual fall festival, set this year for October 9th through the 11th.

City workers say organizers are coming up with a variety of plans for the event.

Those plans will depend on the state of coronavirus in North Carolina and the state’s restrictions.

They so say the kickoff concert on October 9th will be canceled.

Organizers expect to know more about their plans in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tourism at near-record highs on the crystal coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
Tourism officials on the crystal coast say short-term rentals are up about 15% since last year after a nearly two month lag in the tourism industry.

News

Local sheriff’s office assigns first ever human trafficking investigator

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has assigned their first and only full-time human trafficking investigator. Travis White, who was sworn in in 2011, transferred from their narcotics unit Monday to work exclusively on human trafficking cases.

Sports

ECU athletics hoping to lift temporary pause on Wednesday, July 22

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
The goal for ECU athletics is to lift its temporary freeze on Wednesday, July 22, according to ECU women’s basketball head coach Kim McNeill.

News

New research from ECU suggests Blackbeard ran the QAR aground on purpose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
New research from East Carolina University’s Jeremy Borrelli supports the theory that the notorious pirate Blackbeard may have intentionally run his ship, the Queen Anne’s Revenge (QAR), aground off the coast of North Carolina in 1718.

Latest News

News

Local sheriff’s office assigns first ever human trafficking investigator

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s a crime that’s not talked about every day, but human trafficking still happens all over the county.

News

Pitt Community College staying with online instruction this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pitt Community College says it will keep most classes this fall online, as opposed to students being in the classroom.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

News

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America extends helpline hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
Millions of Americans selflessly care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease, and amid the pandemic those duties can be even more difficult.

Coronavirus

Lenoir County reports 12th death; Pitt County records 10th

Updated: 2 hours ago
Across the state, there are now 93,426 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,588 deaths.

Coronavirus

Pitt Community College staying with online instruction this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Lawrence Rouse said some classes will have a hybrid format with students occasionally being on campus for class.