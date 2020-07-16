MumFest organizers continue working on plans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Organizers are planning to hold MumFest in downtown New Bern this fall, but they are planning to downsize the event due to the pandemic.

Swiss Bear Downtown Development puts on the annual fall festival, set this year for October 9th through the 11th.

City workers say organizers are coming up with a variety of plans for the event.

Those plans will depend on the state of coronavirus in North Carolina and the state’s restrictions.

They so say the kickoff concert on October 9th will be canceled.

Organizers expect to know more about their plans in the next few weeks.

