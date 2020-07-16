Advertisement

Local sheriff’s office assigns first ever human trafficking investigator

A Pitt County narcotics detective will now work in full-time human trafficking investigation
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a crime that’s not talked about every day, but human trafficking still happens all over the county. In fact, North Carolina was ranked 9th among all 50 states in the number of cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2019.

With this in mind, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has assigned their first and only full-time human trafficking investigator. Travis White, who was sworn in in 2011, transferred from their narcotics unit Monday to work exclusively on human trafficking cases.

White said he remembers investigations in which this crime into play. “I’d like to be able to see those investigations through from the beginning to end,” he said.

With other crimes like murder and robbery often top of mind for the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Paula Dance said there hasn’t been proper focus on human trafficking until now.

“They’re going to have somebody now that’s going to work with them from beginning to end,” said Dance. “Not just an officer that comes to take a report and you never see them again.”

White will work closely with North Carolina Stop Human Trafficking, a local coalition that helps educate the public and provide victims with resources. The founder and CEO, Pam Strickland, said she looks forward to strengthening the relationship.

“More investigations into cases of human trafficking, more arrests, more prosecutions, more convictions,” she predicted.

Sheriff Dance has wanted to make this a priority since before she became sheriff. For her, it’s another step to make things right.

“We’re going to hold these traffickers accountable and bring them to justice,” she said.

The sheriff’s office new Human Trafficking operations unit will be added to their other two special units, Narcotics and Street Crimes.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MumFest organizers continue working on plans

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Organizers are planning to hold MumFest in downtown New Bern this fall, but they are planning to downsize the event due to the pandemic.

News

Tourism at near-record highs on the crystal coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
Tourism officials on the crystal coast say short-term rentals are up about 15% since last year after a nearly two month lag in the tourism industry.

Sports

ECU athletics hoping to lift temporary pause on Wednesday, July 22

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
The goal for ECU athletics is to lift its temporary freeze on Wednesday, July 22, according to ECU women’s basketball head coach Kim McNeill.

News

New research from ECU suggests Blackbeard ran the QAR aground on purpose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
New research from East Carolina University’s Jeremy Borrelli supports the theory that the notorious pirate Blackbeard may have intentionally run his ship, the Queen Anne’s Revenge (QAR), aground off the coast of North Carolina in 1718.

Latest News

News

Local sheriff’s office assigns first ever human trafficking investigator

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s a crime that’s not talked about every day, but human trafficking still happens all over the county.

News

Pitt Community College staying with online instruction this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pitt Community College says it will keep most classes this fall online, as opposed to students being in the classroom.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

News

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America extends helpline hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
Millions of Americans selflessly care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease, and amid the pandemic those duties can be even more difficult.

Coronavirus

Lenoir County reports 12th death; Pitt County records 10th

Updated: 2 hours ago
Across the state, there are now 93,426 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,588 deaths.

Coronavirus

Pitt Community College staying with online instruction this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Lawrence Rouse said some classes will have a hybrid format with students occasionally being on campus for class.