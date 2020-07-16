Advertisement

Kim McNeill provides update on state of ECU women’s basketball

WITN Sports goes one-on-one with the ECU women's basketball head coach
ECU women's basketball head coach Kim McNeill
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The WITN Sports team went one-on-one with head coach Kim McNeill on Thursday to get an update on the state of the ECU women’s basketball program.

WHEN WILL THE ECU ATHLETICS FREEZE WILL BE LIFTED?

“Hopefully Wednesday. We have our fingers crossed. Everybody is going to be re-tested on Monday. It normally takes about 24-36 hours for the results to come back. We were all geared up ready to go on Monday, July 22 (when NCAA-sanctioned workouts begin). So we were really excited about that, then this happened.”

“I think Jon Gilbert and his staff is doing an unbelievable job putting the student-athletes first. When you’re in that position, you’re not going to always make everybody happy, and I know they’ve been getting a lot of criticism here lately, but he’s had to do what he feels is best for the whole program. But they’ve really done a good job of just trying to keep things safe for our student-athletes.”

IS THE ENTIRE ECU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM BACK IN GREENVILLE?

