Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, hot and dry; Rip risk forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: LOW

Thursday

High pressure will continue to keep skies mostly sunny with a seasonably hot 90° high. East winds at 5 to 10 mph will cap the heat index in the mid 90s. Storms chances will stay slim at 20% or less, primarily during the afternoon hours.

Comet Neowise, Looking Northwest

Thursday Night: 10:16p-11:22p

Friday

Winds will turn more southerly on Friday, bringing more heat and humidity. Temps will climb to the low to mid 90s, but feeling like 100°. Skies will stay mostly sunny with rain chances continuing to stay under 20%. Winds will turn to the south with a bit more humidity pushing the heat index to 100°.

Saturday & Sunday

A cold front will stall just to our north and west over the weekend, bringing back a chance for primarily scattered afternoon storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will stay in the muggy low 90s with the heat index continuing to push near 100°. Overnight lows will dip to the low 70s.