Guidelines for dealing with COVID-19 symptoms, exposure in the classroom

The state has laid out safety guidelines for every type of scenario.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As schools across the east continue to finalize their reopening plans, parents might be thinking, what happens if someone starts to show symptoms of COVID-19 in class?

If a student was exposed and not showing symptoms, they would:

  • Immediately isolate in a designated area of the school with a staff member until a parent or guardian is able to pick them up
  • Student cannot return to school until two weeks after the last close contact with someone with the virus if no symptoms develop or they have a negative COVID-19 test
  • Student can participate in remote learning while out

If a student is showing symptoms, they would:

  • Immediately isolate in a designated area of the school with a staff member until a parent or guardian is able to pick them up
  • If a student tests positive, they must stay home until they have recovered (10 days until first symptoms appeared and three days since their last fever)
  • If a student tests negative, they can return to school once there is no fever and they have felt well for 24 hours.
  • Student can participate in remote learning while out
  • A student can return to school following normal school policies if they receive another diagnosis that would explain the COVID-19 symptoms once they start to feel better

In all situations, the school will need to contact the health department. Health officials will then begin contact tracing and determine the next steps,including whether or not the school will need to close.

For a full list of possible scenarios and the state guidelines, click here.

