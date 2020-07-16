Groups working to open mental health clinic in Jacksonville for Veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Groups supporting Veterans and active-duty military families in Jacksonville are taking a big step to help them heal.

Cohen Veterans Network, or CVN, is working with “Hope for the Veterans” to open a mental health clinic in Jacksonville this fall.

It will serve more than 18,000 Veterans and more than 45,000 family members of active-duty military personnel in the area.

Employees at the new clinic are teaming up with another office in Fayetteville to provide telehealth services during the pandemic.

The location of the Jacksonville clinic will be announced soon.

