Goldsboro man accused of sexual assault

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a child younger than 15 years old.

Goldsboro police charged Robert Alston with statutory sexual offense with a child less than 15 years old. Police say a report was filed back in June and Alston ended up turning himself in.

He was given a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 16.

