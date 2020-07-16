Advertisement

Goldsboro man accused of sexual assault

Goldsboro police charged Robert Alston with statutory sexual offense with a child less than 15 years old.
Robert Alston
Robert Alston(Goldsboro Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a child younger than 15 years old.

Goldsboro police charged Robert Alston with statutory sexual offense with a child less than 15 years old. Police say a report was filed back in June and Alston ended up turning himself in.

He was given a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 16.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

