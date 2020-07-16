Former ECU student-athlete creates and operates own skincare company

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In 2017, Khadidja Toure graduated from ECU. She was a standout on the women’s basketball team – averaging nearly nine points per game – but was also a standout in the classroom – leaving Greenville with a biomedical engineering degree. Now, Toure is on an empowering and unique journey from student-athlete to skincare founder and CEO.

Between basketball and engineering classes, Toure didn’t have your typical college experience. She said she missed out on a lot of social functions, but eventually her sacrifices paid off.

“I feel like [ECU] was short-term focus and hustle to be able to put myself in a position where I get to travel the world and also have a beauty line and also be an engineer,” Toure said in a Zoom interview with WITN Sports’ Tyler Feldman.

After graduating, Toure quickly secured an engineering job that allowed her to travel the world. Toure said she’s been to at least 25 different countries in the past two years.

“I would go to these small, remote villages and learn about different skincare practices,” Toure said about her travels.

These work adventures though, eventually turned into much more.

“My skin was always just kind of bad,” said Toure. “Being an athlete you go from class to practice back to class. It’s just the nastiest skin hygiene of all time. So [skincare] was always something I was intrigued by, but it wasn’t until I graduated that I took a dive into learning more about it. It was a pain point and then it turned into a fascination. And then I was like ‘Hey, I wonder if I could turn this into a business?’”

Toure said so much work went into creating her “Kubra Kay Skincare” company.

Her nearly two-year development process included: research, understanding the market, business planning, financial planning, rolling out a marketing strategy, and figuring out how to connect with consumers and earn their trust.

“I wanted Kubra Kay to be founded on a purpose and the purpose was for people to find comfort in their own skin.”

Kubra Kay was three years in the making but recently celebrated its one-year anniversary back on July 1, 2020.

“Today is such a big day because it’s our one-year anniversary,” said Toure on her company’s Instagram page. “I just can’t even begin to thank you guys for supporting my dream.”

“I know it’s so scary, but if you’re a person of purpose and you’re a person of passion, just believe in yourself,” said Toure. “I feel like there’s just an element of being a little fearless.”

That fearlessness has helped Toure’s burgeoning business get featured in several big time publications, including Vogue.

“There are very few things that I celebrate, but that was like, ‘I can’t believe this,‘” Toure exclaimed.

Toure is already digging for more – adding more to her vision board – but until then, the former Pirate will keep sharing her skin journey to fulfill a much greater purpose.

“Hopefully empowering people to say, ‘Okay, it’s fine to have pimples, but we’re going to all glow up together and have incredible skin and build that family community together.‘”

Toure said the name “Kubra Kay” is of Islamic origin. “Kubra” in Arabic means “The Great” and despite being just a year old, great things are on the horizon for this inspiring, young woman. In fact, Toure said three new products are expected to launch this coming fall.

For those wondering, Toure’s skincare products are for both men and women.

Video Courtesy: ECU Athletics, Kubra Kay Skincare, Khadidja Toure

