ECU athletics hoping to lift temporary pause on Wednesday, July 22

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The goal for ECU athletics is to lift its temporary freeze on Wednesday, July 22, according to ECU women’s basketball head coach Kim McNeill.

In a conversation with WITN Sports on Thursday afternoon, McNeill said: “Hopefully Wednesday. We have our fingers crossed. Everybody is going to be re-tested on Monday. It normally takes about 24-36 hours for the results to come back. We were all geared up ready to go on Monday, July 22 (when NCAA-sanctioned workouts begin). So we were really excited about that, then this happened.”

So on Monday, July 20, ECU student-athletes, coaches and staff will reportedly all be re-tested for COVID-19. Then based on the results, Pirate athletic activities would resume 48 hours later.

“I think Jon Gilbert and his staff is doing an unbelievable job putting the student-athletes first. When you’re in that position, you’re not going to always make everybody happy, and I know they’ve been getting a lot of criticism here lately, but he’s had to do what he feels is best for the whole program. But they’ve really done a good job of just trying to keep things safe for our student-athletes.”

