ECU athletics hoping to lift temporary pause on Wednesday, July 22

Student-athletes, coaches and staff will be re-tested Monday, July 20 before a final decision is made
(WITN)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The goal for ECU athletics is to lift its temporary freeze on Wednesday, July 22, according to ECU women’s basketball head coach Kim McNeill.

In a conversation with WITN Sports on Thursday afternoon, McNeill said: “Hopefully Wednesday. We have our fingers crossed. Everybody is going to be re-tested on Monday. It normally takes about 24-36 hours for the results to come back. We were all geared up ready to go on Monday, July 22 (when NCAA-sanctioned workouts begin). So we were really excited about that, then this happened.”

So on Monday, July 20, ECU student-athletes, coaches and staff will reportedly all be re-tested for COVID-19. Then based on the results, Pirate athletic activities would resume 48 hours later.

Stick with WITN Sports on air and online as this story develops.

