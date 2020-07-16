Advertisement

Craven County Schools push forward with reopening plans

(WITN)
By Stacia Strong
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County School System is pushing forward with working out the details of how they will reopen for the start of the new school year on August 17th.

(WITN)

On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced schools would be allowed to partially reopen, for mixed learning that combines both face-to-face and virtual learning or if a district chooses, they can offer only online learning.

Craven County School Superintendent Dr. Meghan Doyle and her team are recommending to the Board of Education that their schools do a mix of in-person and online learning as part of their Plan B.

The school district has also been working with faculty and staff to determine response to in-person classes.

“We know that we’ve got some teachers that have at risk medical conditions, and we’re going to work as hard as we can to match that up with the capacity to teach remotely and do other roles,” said Dr. Doyle.

Social Distancing, mask wearing, and symptom monitoring will all become part of daily routines. To see the full outline of Plan B-option 3, you can visit the Craven County Schools website. https://bit.ly/CCSRoadmap_planBoptions

The Board of Education is expected to make a decision on Thursday during their meeting at 6:00 P.M. There is information on https://www.cravenk12.org/ on how to access the meeting.

