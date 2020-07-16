Closed businesses react to state remaining in phase two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Safer at home phase 2 was supposed to expire this Friday, sending North Carolina into phase 3 of reopening the state, but Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that we will remain paused in phase 2 for a while longer, even though schools will be allowed to reopen next month.

Wednesday night is just another night where bars in uptown Greenville aren’t allowed to open their doors and some bar owners aren’t happy with Governor Cooper.

“I think he’s playing politics. I don’t believe that staying in phase 2 is for safety. I believe it’s for a different agenda”

Governor Cooper said Tuesday, that North Carolina will stay in phase 2, which means bars like 5th Street have to keep their doors closed and remain empty for at least another three weeks.

Other businesses that are struggling are skating rinks and bowling alleys.

I want everybody to be safe. I want this coronavirus to get under control but I feel like forcing certain businesses to close is not the answer. It’s not fair.

It’s been almost four months without public skaters, parties, or other large events that keep the lights on.

Businesses now have to wait three more weeks to see if they can finally open.

The Carolina Icezone says they are taking proper precautions to protect those who come into the building and are trying to make ends meet.

They said they are providing day camps for kids who want to get on the ice and get some exercise.

To look at what kind of camps they are offering, head to

Governor Cooper said their re-opening priority is the school building doors and in order for that to happen, the state has to stabilize virus trends by keeping these businesses closed.

