Advertisement

Closed businesses react to state remaining in phase two

Businesses closed, react
Businesses closed, react(amber lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Safer at home phase 2 was supposed to expire this Friday, sending North Carolina into phase 3 of reopening the state, but Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that we will remain paused in phase 2 for a while longer, even though schools will be allowed to reopen next month.

Wednesday night is just another night where bars in uptown Greenville aren’t allowed to open their doors and some bar owners aren’t happy with Governor Cooper.

Governor Cooper said Tuesday, that North Carolina will stay in phase 2, which means bars like 5th Street have to keep their doors closed and remain empty for at least another three weeks.

Other businesses that are struggling are skating rinks and bowling alleys.

It’s been almost four months without public skaters, parties, or other large events that keep the lights on.

Businesses now have to wait three more weeks to see if they can finally open.

The Carolina Icezone says they are taking proper precautions to protect those who come into the building and are trying to make ends meet.

They said they are providing day camps for kids who want to get on the ice and get some exercise.

To look at what kind of camps they are offering, head to

Carolina Icezone

Governor Cooper said their re-opening priority is the school building doors and in order for that to happen, the state has to stabilize virus trends by keeping these businesses closed.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Onslow County Schools: “We had been hoping for a full return”

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Tuesday’s announcement by Governor Roy Cooper that schools across North Carolina will be reopening under the state’s Plan B was not what Onslow County Schools was hoping to hear.

News

Brigade Boys and Girls Club Fundraiser

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Brigade Boys and Girls Club had their biggest fundraiser of the year Wednesday, Breakfast at the Kids Table.

News

Brigade Boys and Girls Club Fundraiser

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
The Brigade Boys and Girls Club had their biggest fundraiser of the year Wednesday, Breakfast at the Kids Table.

News

COVID-19 vaccine could still ‘take a while,’ says Brody researcher

Updated: 1 hour ago
An early drug trial has some medical experts encouraged about the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Latest News

News

Craven County Schools push forward with reopening plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Craven County School System is pushing forward with working out the details of how they will reopen for the start of the new school year on August 17th.

News

Coastal towns in ENC have some of the lowest census response rates in the state

Updated: 1 hours ago
Towns on the North Carolina coast could be missing out on crucial state and federal funding due to low response rates to the United States census.

Weather

Wednesday Update: Comet Neowise and the ISS viewing times

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Comet NEOWISE will be visible in ENC for the next few nights. The International Space Station will also come over.

News

Surf City man charged with having child pornography

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A Surf City man is behind bars after police say an investigation determined he was in possession of child pornography.

News

Woman still missing from Wilson, sister wants answers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
Wilson family still searching for missing sister, almost 8 months later.

Local

Changes for free Pitt County Health Department COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Pitt County Health Department will begin free COVID-19 testing Monday.