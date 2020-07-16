Chief justice will require face masks in state courts as cases grow

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A new face-covering requirement in North Carolina’s courts will attempt to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced this and other additional emergency directives for the court system on Thursday.

She says the delay of jury trials will continue through at least the end of September.

Judicial and law enforcement leaders in each county need to come up with a jury trial resumption safety plan by Sept. 1.

The number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in North Carolina is now well over 94,000, and more than 1,100 people with the virus are in the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.