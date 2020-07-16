Advertisement

Brigade Boys and Girls Club Fundraiser

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

The Brigade Boys and Girls Club had their biggest fundraiser of the year Wednesday, Breakfast at the Kids Table. In the past, this event was an in-person event with about 200-300 guests. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that event has gone online. The move to the web allowed many more to experience it.

Organizers said donations of $300 can provide children with snacks for the entire year, and $600 can give an entire camp learning materials for a whole month. Keith Williams, the County Executive for the Brigade Boys and Girls Club, said, “12 hundred dollars will provide all of the above for one child for an entire year.”

The donations help support children like Joey. He said he loves the club because “New things to play with, new people and new friends.”

Deunta Williams is a Brigade Boys and Girls Club board member and he said the club offers help some kids need. “Serve for stand in parents, stand in teachers, stand in tutors,” said Williams.

Bill Mercer is the Co-Vice Chair of the region stresses education in the club and like a domino effect, the child in turn has a different idea of success. “In essence what we are able to create is a good citizen,” he said.

Another board member, Adrienne James said when people donate they’re investing in the hope and the life of a child.

You can still watch the filmed production on the Brigade Boys and Girls Club Facebook Page.

You can also donate, text to give, credit card, check or Venmo.

To text to give, you can text the code “ourkids” to phone number 44321 and you will be directed to an online giving platform, via credit card you can process your payment on the secure payment system here: www.brigadebgc.org/virtualbreakfast, you can write a check and send it in the mail, or you can venmo @BrigadeBGC, write “Virtual BAKT” in the memo line.

