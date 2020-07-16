Blood drive happening at Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You have the chance to give the gift of life Thursday.

The Blood Connection and Vidant Health are teaming up to host a Community Blood Drive. It’ll be at the Greenville Convention Center from 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Those who donate blood will get free COVID-19 antibody testing and a $10 Visa gift card.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.