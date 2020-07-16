Advertisement

Bertie becomes second county in state to make Juneteenth paid holiday

Bertie County commissioners voted unanimously to make June 19th a holiday beginning in 2021.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another county in the state has declared Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

Bertie County commissioners voted unanimously earlier this week to make June 19th a holiday beginning in 2021.

Juneteenth, also called Freedom Day, celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

Earlier this month, Wake County commissioners became the first in the state to make the day a holiday for county employees.

