Ayden bakery continues virtual summer baking classes

Gwendy's Goodies has been hosting virtual classes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - They have been named the sweetest bakery in North Carolina, and now they’re bringing the sweetness into your home.

Gwendy’s Goodies in Ayden has continued its virtual baking classes through Facebook Live. Each week, owner Gwendy Yiznitsky jumps on Facebook Live to give a baking lesson to anyone. She will also sell kits with all the ingredients necessary at her store. All people have to do is join the Facebook Live and bake away!

In the past, she has taught people how to make cupcake flower bouquets ahead of Mother’s Day, emoji cookies, and her next task will be cinnamon rolls. The WITN morning team got an early taste of that with their own lesson to give you a taste of what you can expect.

To see how it turned out, check out the video above. If you are interested in her classes, check out Gwendy’s Goodies on Facebook or visit them on 2nd Street in Ayden.

