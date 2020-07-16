Alzheimer’s Foundation of America extends helpline hours

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Millions of Americans selflessly care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease, and amid the pandemic those duties can be even more difficult.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America President and CEO, Charles Fuschillo, Jr. said the foundation transitioned to their virtual platform on March 17th, and have continued offering online therapeutic programs to those who need them.

The foundation has also extended its helpline hours to seven days a week. It’s now open from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The AFA website also offers a chat option where you can communicate with a trained professional in more than 90 different languages.

Fuschillo, Jr. said one of the biggest disadvantages of covid-19 is isolation.

“One of the things we never advocate for anybody living with Alzheimer’s disease is isolation. There are stay at home orders throughout the entire country, care facilities are not allowing visitors and things have changed dramatically. So we want to ensure that a caregiver or somebody who is concerned about their memory, has the opportunity to call the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s helpline.”

The foundation is now providing free memory screenings every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment for a screening or to receive help, you can call the AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline at 866-232-8484, or click here for their website.

