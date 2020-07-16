AAC Commissioner: “Our overall operational protocols will be finalized shortly”

IRVING, Texas (AAC) – American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco has issued the following statement:

Our presidents, athletic directors and senior woman administrators continue to monitor the global COVID-19 pandemic and ways in which we can work toward a safe and healthy return to fall competition for our student-athletes, coaches and staff members. The welfare of everyone on our campuses and connected to our events remains our highest priority.

With guidance from our COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, our conference has established pre-competition testing protocols for football that will require all teams to be tested at least 72 hours prior to each competition. The testing protocols will apply throughout the regular and bowl seasons. Our overall operational protocols will be finalized shortly and may be revised as circumstances and new information warrant. In addition, we are finalizing our Olympic sports testing and operational protocols.

We are committed to meeting or exceeding all guidelines and standards recommended by the NCAA and its member institutions in all fall sports, including football.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.