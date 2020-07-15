Watch ‘Full Court Press: The COVID Crisis’ Thursday at 8 p.m. on WITN

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It feels like this crisis has been going on forever, but there are still so many questions that remain unanswered. Should I choose virtual school, in-person school, or a combination for my child? Are the proper precautions being taken? How is my state handling reopening? Why is there a surge right now? What is this divide over mask-wearing all about?

Greta Van Susteren and Lee Zurik will host this hour-long special. Given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in many areas and the fact that some states are rolling back their reopenings, now is the time! We’ll talk about the current status; hotspots, hospitalizations, and testing. We’ll also talk about treatment, a vaccine, schools, the economy, and sports.

There will be high-profile interviews, like Vice President Mike Pence.

It’s happening Thursday at 8 p.m. on WITN.

