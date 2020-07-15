Advertisement

Watch ‘Full Court Press: The COVID Crisis’ Thursday at 8 p.m. on WITN

(KKTV)
By Jessica Bobula
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It feels like this crisis has been going on forever, but there are still so many questions that remain unanswered. Should I choose virtual school, in-person school, or a combination for my child? Are the proper precautions being taken? How is my state handling reopening? Why is there a surge right now? What is this divide over mask-wearing all about?

Greta Van Susteren and Lee Zurik will host this hour-long special. Given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in many areas and the fact that some states are rolling back their reopenings, now is the time! We’ll talk about the current status; hotspots, hospitalizations, and testing. We’ll also talk about treatment, a vaccine, schools, the economy, and sports.

There will be high-profile interviews, like Vice President Mike Pence.

It’s happening Thursday at 8 p.m. on WITN.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Walmart, Sam's Club requiring face masks

Updated: moments ago
|
Walmart has announced it will require face masks at stores.

Coronavirus

Oklahoma’s governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus & The Brain

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Doctors find many COVID-19 patients are dealing with confusion and even delirium, possibly due to lower oxygen levels in the brain.

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study examines effectiveness of different kinds of masks

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
With so many different mask types out there, you may be wondering which ones are going to protect you and others the best. The answer may surprise you.

Coronavirus

Countries reimpose restrictions to curb virus resurgence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, VANESSA GERA and ROD McGUIRK
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

National Politics

McConnell: GOP virus proposal for schools, others out soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’ll begin to roll out details of the new COVID-19 relief package to senators as soon as next week and suggested it will include new funding for school reopenings, some unemployment benefits and money for health care providers.

Coronavirus

Hospital coronavirus data to go to HHS before CDC, HHS confirms

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hospital data on coronavirus patients will no longer be sent straight to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead, it will go to the Department of Health and Human Services.

National

US-Mexico land border to remain closed but flights continue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The World Health Organization says the COVID-19 outbreaks in both the United States and Mexico are among the deadliest in the world.

National

US-Canada border expected to remain closed through most of August

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Public health officials with the Canadian government say they are also stepping up surveillance at land border crossings to make sure no essential workers are coming across with COVID-19 symptoms.