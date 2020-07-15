Advertisement

Washington County Board of Education names new superintendent

Dr. Linda Carr
Dr. Linda Carr(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington County Board of Education has hired Dr. Linda Jewell Carr as the next superintendent of the Washington County Schools.

The board says it selected Dr. Carr from a field of 21 candidates based on her experience, leadership, and commitment to all students, staff, and the community.

Dr. Carr has been in public education in North Carolina for more than 26 years. She currently serves as the assistant superintendent of instructional services for Sampson County Schools.

Dr. Carr received her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2000. She also received a master’s degree in drama from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a bachelor’s degree in theatre arts, K-12, from Lees-McRae College.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Absentee ballot requests surge ahead of November election

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Pitt County Council on Aging delivering hundreds of plants to seniors

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Council on Aging received around 300 potted plants to give to seniors around Pitt County.

News

Researchers continuing work to improve the New River

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Researchers continuing work to improve the New River

News

Absentee ballot requests surge ahead of November election

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
If you’re thinking of mailing in your ballot instead of heading to the polls this year, you’re not alone.

News

Washington Police make arrest in shooting, attempted robbery that injured two

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Washington Police make arrest in shooting, attempted robbery that injured two

Latest News

News

Kitten rescued from storm drain by town employee

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Kitten rescued from storm drain by town employee

News

Private schools preparing for kids to come back next month

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Governor Cooper has laid out his plans for public schools, but a pair of private schools in New Bern are already preparing for their students to return to the classroom this fall.

News

POLICE: Washington man hit with weapon during attempted robbery

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Police are looking for two men they say are responsible for sending a man to the hospital during an attempted robbery.

News

Stay away from nesting sea turtles on Emerald Isle beaches

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is warning beach-goers to stay away from nesting sites on the beaches.

News

Man given $2 million bond in Greenville murder

Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A judge Tuesday morning gave a Greenville man a $2 million bond after he was charged with a weekend murder.

News

At least five animal sanctuaries in Emerald Isle have been damaged in the last week

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
At least five animal sanctuaries in Emerald Isle have been damaged in the last week