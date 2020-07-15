Washington County Board of Education names new superintendent

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington County Board of Education has hired Dr. Linda Jewell Carr as the next superintendent of the Washington County Schools.

The board says it selected Dr. Carr from a field of 21 candidates based on her experience, leadership, and commitment to all students, staff, and the community.

Dr. Carr has been in public education in North Carolina for more than 26 years. She currently serves as the assistant superintendent of instructional services for Sampson County Schools.

Dr. Carr received her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2000. She also received a master’s degree in drama from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a bachelor’s degree in theatre arts, K-12, from Lees-McRae College.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.