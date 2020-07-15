Volunteers needed to continue hurricane recovery on Ocracoke

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - A hurricane recovery group is asking for volunteers after COVID-19 slowed down their rebuilding efforts.

The NC Conference Disaster Response and Recovery team wants people to know their Ocracoke rebuild site needs help.

The group is still working to repair eight homes with more than 20 more on the waiting list.

It stopped taking volunteers at the beginning of March when COVID-19 hit.

Now, the Ocracoke site manager wants people across the state, and the country to know, they’re ready to welcome folks back to help with the island’s long-term recovery.

The group can only welcome up to 18 volunteers at a time because of social distancing.

For more information on the changes they’re making along with how you can get involved you can call 252-833-8358.

