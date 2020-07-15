Tax deadline is at midnight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tax Day is finally here, three months later than expected.

Midnight is the deadline to get your federal and state taxes filed. The Trump administration moved the deadline back in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The quickest way to get your refund is to file electronically and use direct deposit. Paper returns may take longer than normal. This year, the IRS website says they are experiencing delays because of limited staffing. You can track your refund using the IRS Where’s My Refund tool.

If you don’t think you can meet tonight’s deadline, you can file for an extension until October to avoid penalties.

